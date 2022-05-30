Cassyette announces ‘Sad Girl Summer’ UK tour

Cassyette has confirmed details of her ‘Sad Girl Summer’ tour – check out dates below and get your tickets here.

The run of shows kicks off September 9 at Glasgow’s Cathouse before visiting Newcastle, Sheffield and Southampton before ending at London’s O2 Academy Islington.

The headline tour follows on from appearances at The Great Escape and a support slot with My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK. Before her ‘Sad Girl Summer’ tour starts, she’s also set to play Slam Dunk and Download Festival.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday June 1 and will be available here. Check out her headline tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER

09 – Glasgow, Cathouse

12 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

14 – Sheffield, Leadmill

15 – Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

19 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

20 – London, O2 Academy Islington

Earlier this month, Cassyette released two new tracks (‘Sad Girl Summer’ and ‘Dead Roses’) alongside an acoustic version of previous single ‘Mayhem’.

“I absolutely love these songs, so much so that I was really torn between putting out something that’s more pop-punk like ‘Sad Girl Summer’ or a real heavy track like ‘Dead Roses’. In the end I thought, why not just give my fans both and a stripped back version of ‘Mayhem’,” Cassyette said in a press release.

She went on to add: “‘Sad Girl Summer’ is about being cheated on. It’s a ‘fuck you’ song and I want people to feel empowered by it. Anyone that’s ever been cheated on will understand that hurt. It’s a proper rager in the chorus. I was so fed up at the time I wrote this, and I was so over crying over them. I wrote it over two days and on the first day I felt so depressed, and by the second day I wanted to turn the song around and reclaim the power.”

Speaking to NME about how TikTok encouraged Cassyette to embrace the more extreme ends of her sound, she said, “I just find TikTok so much fun. It’s really easy to find like-minded people on there, and there’s this new alt scene forming on the platform. We all encourage each other as well, which I’ve found really inspiring.

“The music I write covers such a spectrum, from pop-rock to hardcore, metal, and deathcore, and I used to be really worried about releasing those more extreme songs. TikTok has taught me you can be more than one thing.”