Cassyette heads to the beach in new ‘Sad Girl Summer’ video

Cassyette has shared a new video for her single ‘Sad Girl Summer’, which sees her hosting a goth beach party – watch it below.

The new video comes ahead of festival performances at Reading & Leeds next weekend and a UK headline tour next month.

In a statement, she said of the new video: “’Sad Girl Summer’ was so much fun to film. I got to smash up a whole table of stuff…I had a baseball bat and whacked the shit out of everything. It was amazing. It was a home run. Seriously though, it was one of the best things I have done so far.

“Jamie the director had the most amazing concepts. I went to him saying I wanted ‘goths on the beach and poisonous frog colours’ and he came back with fetish nuns, a jilted bride and a kinky acid trip. I feel like he really nailed my personality.”

Watch the video below.

The singer released her new single this summer, and is also set to head out on a ‘Sad Girl Summer’ headline tour around the UK next month.

The headline tour follows on from appearances at The Great Escape and a support slot with My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK. She’s also played festival sets at Slam Dunk and Download, with slots at Reading & Leeds set for next weekend.

See the full list of Cassyette’s headline UK tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER

09 – Glasgow, Cathouse

12 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

14 – Sheffield, Leadmill

15 – Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

19 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

20 – London, O2 Academy Islington

Earlier this month, Cassyette also shared a stripped-back cover of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’.