Cassyette reflects on losing her father on emotional new single ‘When She Told Me’: “It was the worst moment of my life”

Cassyette has opened up about the loss of her father on her emotional new single ‘When She Told Me’.

The alt-rock singer has taken her new single from her upcoming album ‘This World Fucking Sucks‘, which is due out August 23 via 23 Recordings. She’s previously released the singles ‘Why Am I Like This?‘ and ‘Ipecac‘.

Now, Casseyette has shared the latest teaser of her record, a song called ‘When She Told Me’. In a press release, the singer said it was inspired by her late father, who passed away in 2021: “‘When She Told Me’ is about the moment my mum told me we lost my dad. It was the worst moment of my life,” she said.

My vision literally flipped upside down. I didn’t find out until recently that this is a stress response where your body is about to shut down. It felt unexplainable and this song is as close as I got. If you know this feeling this is for you”

Take a listen to ‘When She Told Me’ below:

The Essex-born singer previously spoke of the impact of her father’s passing on her debut album: “I’m so excited for the release of my first album. I’ve put in so much work and I’ve collaborated with so many amazing and talented people and I’m so grateful to see it brought to life. Since my Dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief.”

She added: “It’s from that darkness that ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”

Cassyette is set to embark on her own headline tour in April this year – find tickets here and see dates below:

APRIL 2024

1 – Cardiff, The Globe

2 – Bristol, Fleece

4 – Manchester, Academy 2

5 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steelmill

7 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

8 – Sheffield, Leadmill

10 – Leicester, O2 Academy2

11 – London, Scala

15 – Cologne, Luxor

17 – Hamburg, headCRASH

18 – Berlin, Hole44

20 – Warsaw, Niebo

21 – Prague, Cafe V Lese

23 – Budapest, Akvarium

24 – Munich, Feierwerk (Orangehouse)

26 – Kofmehl, Kofmehl

27 – Milan, Biko

29 – Paris, Boule Noire

MAY 2024

1 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Up

NME previously spoke to Cassyette in 2022 at The Great Escape, where she opened up about touring with Frank Carter: “Going on the Frank Carter tour was huge, as I’d never played venues like that before. It was really overwhelming at first, as I feel like I was really socially awkward after lockdown, but it became a big learning curve. It was such an amazing experience.”