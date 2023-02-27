Cassyette shares frenzied new song ‘BOOM’

Cassyette has debuted a new song, ‘BOOM’ – listen below.

The song melds pop and nu metal in characteristic Cassyette style and is the first song the artist has released since November’s ‘Sad Girl’ mixtape.

Speaking about the track, the artist revealed: “I made ‘BOOM’ whilst I was having a manic episode. I had gone into mania that morning and wanted to write about what it feels like for me. Experiencing extreme highs and lows can be so draining, so writing this felt like scratching an itch that can’t be scratched.”

Check out ‘BOOM’ below:

In a four-star review of ‘Sad Girl’, NME wrote: “Cassyette is not an artist anyone can hope to pin down and box up: she’s proven she can do it all. With each release, she zooms off into the unexpected, showing that her appeal lies in that element of surprise.”

Cassyette is set to head out on a tour of the UK and Europe next month, with support from Lozeak and Calva Louise. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

Speaking to NME last May about her experience on the road, she explained: “I feel like I’m always learning as I go, as I’m getting better as a performer. It’s also interesting how much faster I am able to translate songs to a live setting now when I’m learning them.

“I rehearsed a new song recently and managed to do it in one; it felt really good, and showed me how far you can come with practice.”

Cassyette will play:

MARCH

10 – Liverpool, Hangar 34

12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

13 – Brighton, Chalk

15 – Leeds, Stylus

16 – Newcastle, Riverside

18 – Glasgow, Garage

20 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

22 – London, Electric Ballroom

26 – Paris, La Boule Noire

28 – Germany, Luxor

29 – Berlin, Lido

31 – Hamburg, Headcrash

APRIL

01 – Prague, Café Lesse

03 – Munich, Fierwerk

04 – Solothurn, Kofmehl

06 – Milan, Circolo Magnolia