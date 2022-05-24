Cassyette’s shares two new tracks and a stripped down version of ‘Mayhem’

Cassyette has shared two new tracks today (May 24), plus an acoustic version of ‘Mayhem’ – check them all out below.

Fresh from completing her recent support slots with My Chemical Romance, the musician shared two new tracks, ‘Sad Girl Summer’ and ‘Dead Roses’, and an acoustic version of previously released song ‘Mayhem’ via her independent label, Devil Land.

Speaking about ‘Sad Girl Summer’ and ‘Dead Roses’, Cassyette said: “’Sad Girl Summer’ is about being cheated on. It’s a ‘fuck you’ song and I want people to feel empowered by it.”

She continued: “Anyone that’s ever been cheated on will understand that hurt. It’s a proper rager in the chorus. I was so fed up at the time I wrote this, and I was so over crying over them. I wrote it over two days and on the first day I felt so depressed, and by the second day I wanted to turn the song around and reclaim the power.

“I wrote ‘Dead Roses’ the day after I wrote ‘Mayhem’. I realised the relationship I was in at the time was over and wasn’t what it once was before. The line ‘we’re sleeping on dead roses’ was a metaphor for that and the thorns were the pain I felt realising we had fallen out of love”

On releasing all three tracks simultaneously, Cassyette added: “I absolutely love these songs, so much so that I was really torn between putting out something that’s more pop-punk like ‘Sad Girl Summer’ or a real heavy track like ‘Dead Roses’…in the end I thought, why not just give my fans both and a stripped back version of ‘Mayhem’”.

The tracks will feature on a new “upcoming project” from Cassyette, details of which will be announced soon, according to a press release.

Cassyette will perform at number of festival slots this summer, including Download Festival, Slam Dunk Festival, 2000trees Festival and more.