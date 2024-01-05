Cast drop wistful new single ‘Faraway’

Cast have shared their wistful new single ‘Faraway’, taken from their forthcoming album ‘Love Is The Call’ – check it out below.

The Liverpool band had already released two tracks from their new record, in the form of ‘Love You Like I Do‘ and the album’s title track. You can preorder/presave the album here.

Today (January 5), ‘Faraway’ becomes the latest preview, a song the band describe as an ode to perseverance through tough times.

Frontman John Power says: “‘Far Away’ is a classic pop song, all jangling guitars with an instant hook line and melody that lifts off from the word go. The song is about trying to find your voice in a world that doesn’t care or seem to want to listen. As the world turns into the shadows, the sun still burns so far away, and the dreams you keep until tomorrow, they sometimes feel so far away.”

Cast will release ‘Love Is The Call’ on February 16th, making it their first new music in six years. Power says of the upcoming album: “If I was to write a debut record for the band now that captures that energy then this would be it. A psychedelic pop record with a rockabilly beat and a bouncing bass. Somewhere between the end of The La’s and the beginning of Cast there lay this space that I’d yet to explore. ‘Love is the Call’ is that album. It’s that space. A cosmic call to arms, for ‘Love is the Call’.. Calling… Calling.”

To celebrate, the band will support Liam Gallagher on his ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour this year. Cast will also embark on an intimate record store tour, and a later headline tour. Check out all the dates below and get your tickets here:

FEBRUARY 2024 – RECORD STORE TOUR

16th – Southampton, Vanilo

17th – London, Rough Trade East

18th – Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (4.30pm)

18th – Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (7.30PM) – SOLD OUT

19th – Edinburgh, Assai (1pm)

19th – Glasgow, Assai (6pm)

20th – Newcastle, Reflex – SOLD OUT

21st – Leeds, Crash (6pm)

21st – Leeds, Crash (8pm) – SOLD OUT

22nd – Bury, Wax and Beans (5pm) – SOLD OUT

22nd – Bury, Wax and Beans (7.30pm)

MARCH 2024 – HEADLINE TOUR

1st – Glasgow, SWG3

2nd – Manchester, O2 The Ritz

8th – Birmingham, O2 The Institute

9th – Leeds, O2 Academy

15th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

16th – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

JUNE 2024 – SPECIAL GUESTS TO LIAM GALLAGHER

1st – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3rd – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

10th – London, The O2

11th – London, The O2

15th – Manchester, Co-op Live

16th – Manchester, Co-op Live

23rd – Dublin, 3Arena

24th – Dublin, 3Arena

27th – Manchester, Co-op Live

28th – Manchester, Co-op Live

In other news, members of ’90s Britpop bands have announced they will be coming together for three Britpop Classical shows next summer.

Backed by a live orchestra, Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, John Power of Cast and The La’s, Mark Chadwick of Levellers, Mark Morriss of The Bluetones and Saffron of Republica will join forces for an orchestral celebration of Britpop and are set to perform a selection of their hits and other iconic tracks from that era.

The one-off run of shows will kick off on June 7 at the Eventim Apollo in London followed by the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on June 8 and will wrap up on June 9 at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. Visit here for remaining tickets.