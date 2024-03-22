Cat Burns announces debut album ‘Early Twenties’ with 2024 UK and European tour

Cat Burns has announced details of her debut album ‘Early Twenties’, as well as new UK and European tour dates. Find ticket details below.

The multi-BRIT-nominated artist from South London has shared details of her first studio album, which is set to arrive on 12 July via Since ’93/Sony RCA.

It comes following the release of her latest single ‘Alone’, which was co-written and produced by award-winning British producer Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Charli XCX).

“‘Early Twenties’ is my love letter to this period of time in my life,” Burns said of the new announcement in a press release.

“It’s my attempt at showcasing the highs and lows of being in your early twenties. The album talks about romantic relationships, both my own and people closest to me, whilst also speaking about self-introspection and accepting who you are.”

You can pre-order the debut LP here, and check out the latest track from Burns below.

As well as sharing details of her debut album, the singer-songwriter has also announced plans for a UK and European tour – set to kick off later this year.

Called the ‘Early Twenties’ tour, the shows will kick off on October 6 with an opening show at the Melkweg venue in Amsterdam, before continuing the next night with a slot in Cologne.

The remainder of European shows see Burns play in Berlin, Brussels and Paris on October 8, 10 and 11 respectively, before she heads over to the UK for the remainder of the shows.

UK shows start with a show at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on October 13, and continue with follow-up shows in Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester. The final scheduled date will be held at London’s Roundhouse on October 18.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT/11am CET next Thursday (March 28). Visit here to buy yours and check out a list of headline shows in the poster below.

As well as the upcoming tour, Burns will also be performing at several festivals over the summer, including In It Together in South Wales, Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton, Mighty Hoopla in London, and The Big Feastival in Oxfordshire.