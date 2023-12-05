Cat Power and Iggy Pop team up for cover of John Lennon’s ‘Working Class Hero’ for Marianne Faithfull tribute

Cat Power and Iggy Pop have covered ‘Working Class Hero’ in an upcoming tribute album to Marianne Faithfull.

Back in November, it was announced that a Faithfull covers album was in the works, with the likes of Shirley Manson and Peaches set to duet on ‘Why D’Ya Do It’.

Now, Cat Power and Iggy Pop have teamed up to cover ‘Working Class Hero’, originally written by John Lennon and covered by Faithfull herself in her album ‘Broken English’ (1979).

In a statement, Power said of Faithfull: “Marianne has lived a life!! She is a queen to all who know her, and all who adore her! Her framework of contributions to the world of music is unmistakable! Every time I hear her gorgeous vocal sway, I am moved, I am closer to permanence. In a world of dizzying, new fizzling arrows of song and voices, Marianne has always struck the bullseye of my heart and soul. I adore her like no other. A true Dame, beyond words. Royalty forever.”

Take a listen below:

So far, The Parkington Sisters and Tanya Donelly of The Breeders have also shared their version of Faithfull’s ‘This Little Bird’. “Marianne’s voice has always been one of my favourite instruments, from childhood through today, and her music and spirit have been life-long inspirations,” Donnelly said of the cover.

‘The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull’ Tracklist is:



Disc 1

01. Tracy Bonham – ‘As Tears Go By’

02. Tanya Donelly & The Parkington Sisters – ‘This Little Bird’

03. Josie Cotton – ‘Summer Nights’

04. Sylvia Black – ‘Sister Morphine’

05. Cat Power & Iggy Pop – ‘Working Class Hero’

06. Shirley Manson & Peaches – ‘Why D’Ya Do It’

07. Pom Poms – ‘Brain Drain’

08. Bush Tetras – ‘Guilt’

09. Joan as Policewoman – ‘Broken English’

10. Tammy Faye Starlite & Barry Reynolds – ‘The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan’

Disc Two

01. Honeychild Coleman – ‘Over Here (No Time For Justice)’

02. Adele Bertei – ‘Times Square’

03. Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos – ‘Strange Weather’

04. Lydia Lunch – ‘Love, Life, and Money’

05. Cynthia Ross (the B Girls) & Tim Bovaconti – ‘Vagabond Ways’

06. Donita Sparks – ‘Sliding Through Life on Charm’

07. Miss Guy – ‘Sex With Strangers’

08. FaithNYC – ‘Kissin’ Time’

09. Feminine Aggression – ‘Before The Poison’

In other recent Faithfull news, the musician joined FKA Twigs, Denzel Curry and more to sign a Musicians For Palestine pledge.