Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below.

The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.

Cat Power shared a new covers album earlier this year, but the Stones’ cover did not feature on that.

‘Covers’ was released on January 14 via Domino, and featured renditions of songs by the likes of Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Billie Holiday and more.

Power released a version of Frank Ocean’s 2012 track ‘Bad Religion’ to announce the album, which she also performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year.

In a statement, the singer revealed that the ‘Bad Religion’ cover originated when she started pulling lyrics out from the track to incorporate into her own song ‘In Your Face’ while performing live, in order to distance herself from the pain of the track.

“That song was bringing me down,” she said, “so I started pulling out lyrics from ‘Bad Religion’ and singing those instead of getting super depressed.

“Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music.”

In recent years, Cat Power has also covered Rihanna’s ‘Stay’, released a cover of Cassius‘ 2006 single ‘Toop Toop’ as a tribute to member Philippe Zdar on the first anniversary of his passing, and collaborated with Lana Del Rey.

Reviewing ‘Covers’, NME said: “Often, cover records are dismissed as simply a bit of fun or as an indulgent aside to an artists’ original output, but when Cat Power does it, it’s nothing less than soul-nourishing.”