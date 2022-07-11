Cat Power to cover Bob Dylan’s 1966 Royal Albert Hall show in full

Cat Power has announced a London Royal Albert Hall show where she will cover Bob Dylan‘s legendary 1966 gig in its entirety.

Chan Marshall will play the iconic venue on November 5, and play Dylan’s exact set from the gig – the first half of the set being acoustic, before she will be joined by an electric band for the rest of the show.

Occurring at the end of the infamous ‘Dylan goes electric’ tour, the star played the Manchester Free Trade Hall in 1966. On a bootlegged version of the show, it was mistakenly labelled as a gig at the Royal Albert Hall, and has unofficially been known as such ever since.

In 1998, the bootlegged version of the gig was officially released under the title ‘Bob Dylan Live 1966, The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert’.

Speaking of the show, Cat Power said: “When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer. I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (July 15) at 10am BST. Pick up yours here.

This autumn, @CATPOWER will perform a set recreating @bobdylan's legendary 1966 show at the Hall. Happy Monday, people 🌞 Priority booking for Friends & Patrons opens at 10am on 14 July and tickets go on general sale at 10am on 15 July. 🎟️ https://t.co/djamvWJWji pic.twitter.com/deSgKuDn6S — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) July 11, 2022

Cat Power has been covering a host of artists over recent years, and released a new covers album earlier this year featuring versions of tracks by Frank Ocean, The Pogues, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Billie Holiday and more.

After the album was released, she then shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’.

The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.

Reviewing ‘Covers’, NME said: “Often, cover records are dismissed as simply a bit of fun or as an indulgent aside to an artists’ original output, but when Cat Power does it, it’s nothing less than soul-nourishing.”