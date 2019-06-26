Catch some free live music at the next Goose Island presents NME Radar Sessions

The lineup for the second Goose Island presents NME Radar Sessions has been announced.

The gig will be taking place at Goose Island’s Brewpub in Shoreditch, London on July 2 and will highlight the new rising talent that we’re tipping for big things this year.

The gig will be the second in a series of events by Goose Island, championing the connection between music and beer. We’ll be celebrating mid-year date (July 2) with Goose Island’s Session IPA, Midway.

The second session will be headlined by Liverpool indie-hero ZUZU with support coming from Bristol band Swimming Girls.

Tickets for the show are free and available on DICE now. Admission to the gig is free but we recommend you get yourself down nice and early to guarantee entry.

ZUZU makes soaring indie-pop perfect for fans of The Big Moon and Courtney Barnett. Her latest single ‘How It Feels’ and sets at The Great Escape has already marked her as one of 2019’s most exciting new artists.

Swimming Girls revel in festival-ready indie, and have already been seen heavily on the live circuit supporting Pale Waves and more. Their latest EP, ‘Existential Fears’ was released on June 14 via Yucatan Records.

Details

Venue: Goose Island Brewpub, Shoreditch, London E1 6PJ

Date: July 2