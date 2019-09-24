Listen to Cate Le Bon team-up with Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox on ‘Secretary’

It features on their upcoming collaborative EP 'Myths 004'

Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter frontman Bradford Cox have released their new collaborative song ‘Secretary’ — listen to the track below.

The song has been recorded as part of Mexican Summer’s EP series ‘Myths’. The label have already paired three sets of artists together — Dev Hynes and Connan Mockasin, Ariel Pink and Weyes Blood, and Dungen and Woods — for their ongoing series.

‘Myths 004’ sees Le Bon and Cox uniting for the seven-track EP, which is set for release on November 1. Recorded last year at Mexican Summer’s Marfa Myths festival (which is based in Marfa, Texas), the EP features contributions from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, White Fence’s Tim Presley and more.

You can hear ‘Secretary’ by Le Bon and Cox below.

“Marfa is an extraordinary town. It feels like nothing else exists when you’re in it which is both comforting and unnerving,” Le Bon said in a statement about the recording process of ‘Myths 004’.

“We committed ourselves to embracing the chaos, surrendering to all moments and moods that travelled through. It’s a crude holiday scrapbook shared by all involved, an amalgamation of the changes in mood and light that shaped the days.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Myths 004’ below:

01 Canto!

02 Secretary

03 Companions in Misfortune

04 Constance

05 Fireman

06 Jericho

07 What Is She Wearing

Le Bon recently worked with Deerhunter on their January-released album ‘Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?’.