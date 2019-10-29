Cate Le Bon and Estrons among nominations for the Welsh Music Prize

The award was won by Boy Azooga last year

Cate Le Bon and Estrons are among the nominees for this year’s Welsh Music Prize.

The prize, which was last won by Boy Azooga in 2018 for their debut album ‘1, 2, Kung Fu’, will be announced at Cardiff’s Coal Exchange on November 27.

Other nominees for this year’s prize include Adwaith, Accü, audiobooks, Carwyn Ellis and Rio 18, Deyah, HMS Morris, Lleuwen, Lucus J Rowe, Mr and VRi.

Co-founder of the prize, Huw Stephens said: “Every year I’m blown away by the music coming from Welsh artists and the popularity of music made in Wales is just growing and growing.

“I know it’s always such a difficult decision for our judges to decide. None the less, all of the artists have streams of creativity that will take them onward in today’s music world.”

Back in September, Cate Le Bon teamed up with Deerhunter‘s Bradford Cox to release a new song, ‘Secretary’.

The song was recorded as part of Mexican Summer’s EP series ‘Myths’. The label have already paired three sets of artists together — Dev Hynes and Connan Mockasin, Ariel Pink and Weyes Blood, and Dungen and Woods — for their ongoing series.

‘Myths 004’ sees Le Bon and Cox uniting for the seven-track EP, which is set for release this week, on November 1. Recorded last year at Mexican Summer’s Marfa Myths festival (which is based in Marfa, Texas), the EP features contributions from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, White Fence’s Tim Presley and more.