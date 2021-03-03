Catfish And The Bottlemen announce new date for outdoor Swansea show

Catfish And The Bottlemen have rescheduled their huge outdoor show in Swansea for this September.

The Welsh four-piece, whose latest album ‘The Balance’ arrived in 2019, were set to headline Singleton Park last May but the event was pushed back one year due to the coronavirus crisis.

With large-scale shows not permitted to return until June 21 at the earliest under the government’s proposed ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, Catfish’s planned Swansea concert has now been postponed until Saturday, September 4.

Advertisement

Tickets purchased for the previous date remain valid, and you can find any remaining tickets here.

Appearing as special guests at the gig will be You Me At Six, Feeder and Yonaka – check out the official poster below.

Catfish are also set to top the bill at Reading & Leeds in August, with the festival having recently confirmed its plans to return in 2021. They’ll be joined at the dual event by the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone and Queens of The Stone Age.

News on the four-piece’s live return this year comes as fans await an update on potential new music.

Advertisement

In a three-star review, NME described Catfish And The Bottlemen’s ‘The Balance’ as a “technically accomplished and assured record”, writing: “There are solid pop-rock hooks and plenty of frontman Van McCann’s much-touted swagger.”