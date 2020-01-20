Catfish and the Bottlemen announce huge outdoor London show

Catfish and the Bottlemen have confirmed details of a huge outdoor headline gig in south London.

The four-piece will continue the promotion of their 2019 album ‘The Balance’, which arrived back in April, with the show.

Catfish have already announced two outdoor UK headline shows (in Swansea and Warrington respectively) and they’ve now confirmed a big gig in the capital, which will take place in May.

The band will play in a special 10,000-capacity marquee on Clapham Common in south London on Friday May 15. Sports Team and Yonaka will support.

Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday (January 24) at 9am.

This Clapham Common gig adds another date to the band’s growing live schedule — you can see their confirmed 2020 gigs to date below.

May

15 – London, Clapham Common

23 – Swansea, Singleton Park

24 – Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

Last summer saw the release of the technicolor video for the band’s single ‘Conversation’.

That track was taken from the aforementioned album ‘The Balance’, which was produced by Jacknife Lee and recorded at Grouse Lodge studios in Ireland.

“We were staying there the whole time, so we were waking up around each other and working until we needed to go to bed,” frontman Van McCann explained about their recording process. “Jacknife was always up. He was the first up and the last awake. It’s good when you’re completely engulfed in recording in a place like that, living together, because every day and all day it was about the songs. We had fun too; they were the funniest album sessions we’ve done.”