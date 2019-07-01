Catfish And The Bottlemen add extra dates to upcoming arena tour

Scotland, watch out

Catfish And The Bottlemen are heading out on an arena tour in November – and have today (July 1) added dates in Scotland to their schedule.

The original four shows were revealed on the day the band’s new album, ‘The Balance’, dropped back in April.

Now, the Welsh rockers have announced two shows in Scotland: Aberdeen’s P&J Live on November 7 and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on November 8. Tickets go on general sale this Friday, July 5 at 10am.

The shows follow a seven-date arena tour which kicked off on April 28 at Galway Leisureland and finished at Manchester Arena on May 8.

The four-piece headline Citadel and TRNSMT festivals in July.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

‘The Balance’ is Catfish And The Bottlemen’s third album and is produced by Jacknife Lee. It follows the title sequence of their first two albums – ‘The Balcony’ and ‘The Ride’ – by having a two-word album title starting with ‘The’ and with all the songtitles comprising of just one word. Its singles have been ‘Longshot’, ‘Fluctuate’, ‘2All’, and ‘Conversation’.

As with ‘The Ride’, the band kept a very low media profile around ‘The Balance’. They were trolled online by Shame in January. After the announcement of ‘The Balance’, Shame tweeted: “The first letters of each of the songs on this album spell out ‘shit band’.” Catfish didn’t respond.

Catfish And The Bottlemen tour dates:

NOVEMBER

4 – Birmingham Arena

5 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

7 – Aberdeen P&J Live

8 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

10 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

11 – Leeds First Direct Arena

The band also return to the US in the autumn for 11 dates including landmark shows at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom, New York (September 26) and The Aragon Ballroom, Chicago (October 5).