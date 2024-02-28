Catfish & The Bottlemen add extra Cardiff show to UK tour due to phenomenal demand

Catfish & The Bottlemen have added an extra date to their 2024 UK tour – you can find all the details below.

The Van McCann-fronted band returned with the single ‘Showtime’ last week, marking their first new music in five years. It’ll feature on Catfish’s yet-to-be-announced fourth album, which will follow 2019’s ‘The Balance’.

C&TB also confirmed that they’d be playing a headline show at Cardiff Castle on July 19, and Edinburgh Summer Sessions on August 24 in addition to their bill-topping sets at Reading & Leeds 2024.

Now, the group has added another date in Cardiff on July 20 due to “phenomenal demand”. It comes after a pre-sale for the first gig sold out in just one minute.

Tickets for both the Cardiff concerts and the Edinburgh date will go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 1). You’ll be able to buy yours here.

The band have not played a show together since 2021, following their headline slots at Reading & Leeds and a pair of outdoor shows at Singleton Park in Swansea and Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington. At the time, rumours of a break-up had begun circulating.

In June 2022, Catfish guitarist Johnny “Bondy” Bond confirmed in a statement that he had departed the group the previous year.

He alleged that changes in the line-up and the uncertainty about the band’s future had stemmed from “behaviour constantly re-occurring that I found to be intolerable”. Bond said: “To put it simply, I feel that both the professional and personal relationships had become entirely dysfunctional.”

Catfish & The Bottlemen’s new single ‘Showtime’ was written and recorded by McCann alongside multi-Grammy-winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, The Rolling Stones), and sees the frontman sing about his return to music.

Additionally, the song is available on a special edition white seven-inch vinyl pressing along with new merchandise.