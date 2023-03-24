Cavetown and Chloe Moriondo tease new song collaboration

Cavetown and Chloe Moriondo have shared a TikTok, teasing a snippet of a new unreleased and unnamed song.

The caption from Cavetown, aka Robin Skinner, read “me and Chlo wrote this song together its a little messy because I literally just learnt it on guitar but we wanted to show you” with fans who immediately commented “I need it on Spotify” and “Rob and Chlo are the best duo.”

This is not the first time they have worked together. Back in 2021, the musicians covered Wheatus‘ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ on Cavetown’s offical YouTube channel.

@cavetown me and chlo wrote this song together its a little messy because i literally just learnt it on guitar but we wanted to show u 🙂 ♬ original sound – cavetown

Advertisement

Moriondo released their third album ‘Suckerpunch‘ in October of last year. In a four-star review, NME said the record was “a bold sonic adventure that thrives on excess. Throughout the record’s constantly shifting 13 tracks, Moriondo proves that she’s an artist that can do it all, all while having an absolute ball. Underestimate them at your peril.”

Most recently, they were chosen as one of the BOSE X NME: C23 artists, with their song ‘Killbot’ being featured on the mixtape.

Meanwhile, Cavetown is due to perform his biggest headline gig to date at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, September 24 as part of his Bittersweet Daze festival. In a statement, Cavetown said: “This is going to be such a massive epic time and I can’t wait to play songs with my dear pals in London at this incredible venue!”

His fifth and most recent studio album, ‘Worm Food’, was released last November. In a four-star review, NME described the record as Cavetown’s “most fully-realised yet”, adding: “There may be no answers to be found on ‘Worm Food’ but who needs them, when there’s so much raw honesty, understanding and self-empowerment.”