Cavetown announces London Alexandra Palace show

Cavetown has announced a huge headline show in London – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter (real name Robin Skinner) is due to perform his biggest headline gig to date at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, September 24 as part of his Bittersweet Daze festival.

He personally curated the event’s line-up, which also features special guest openers Alfie Templeman, Dodie, Tessa Violet and Cafuné.

Advertisement

In a statement, Cavetown said: “This is going to be such a massive epic time and I can’t wait to play songs with my dear pals in London at this incredible venue :’) !!!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, members of the Cave Club can access pre-sale tickets now here.

Per a press release, £1 from every ticket sale will be donated to Cavetown’s This Is Home Project. The foundation’s aim is to donate to various organisations in a bid to empower and support LGBTQ+ youth.

EPIC HUGE TOUR MOMENT !! Playing some shows in Europe ahead of my biggest show ever at Alexandra Palace on 24 September. Pre-sale tickets are available now for Cave Club members and general tickets go on sale Friday at 10am GMT pic.twitter.com/5IjYjnud02 — Robbie (@CAVETOWN) March 6, 2023

Additionally, the artist is scheduled to perform three ‘Road To Bittersweet Daze’ shows in Paris (September 19), Cologne (21) and Utrecht (22). More European dates will take place in June/July – see Cavetown’s full live itinerary here.

Cavetown played a special gig in London for BRITs Week 2023 last month ahead of a UK headline tour. He’ll appear at Live At Leeds In The Park this May before heading to Barcelona for Primavera Sound.

Advertisement

Cavetown released his fifth and most recent studio album, ‘Worm Food’, last November. In a four-star review, NME described the record as Cavetown’s “most fully-realised yet”, adding: “There may be no answers to be found on ‘Worm Food’ but who needs them, when there’s so much raw honesty, understanding and self-empowerment.”