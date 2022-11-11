CBS to air Mariah Carey’s live concert special titled ‘Merry Christmas To All’

CBS has announced that it will air a two-hour, Christmas-themed concert special hosted by Mariah Carey next month.

The primetime special, titled Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All, is a filmed version of the singer’s sold-out appearance at Madison Square Garden, where she’s set to perform a repertoire of her biggest festive hits on December 13. The televised rendering of that concert will air on CBS a week later on December 20. Merry Christmas To All will also be available to stream on Paramount +.

Carey’s Madison Square Garden show is one of two Christmas concerts she announced last month, with the other taking to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on December 11. Both the concerts and the television special are said to include songs from Carey’s 1994 album ‘Merry Christmas’, including its record-breaking single ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

Merry Christmas To All joins Carey’s two other Christmas concert specials, with the singer releasing The Magic Continues on AppleTV+ last year. Prior to that, she performed Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special for the same streaming service in 2020. Speaking of her affinity for the holiday season in an interview with NME last year, Carey declared: “You know what? I love Christmas!”

Carey’s CBS special comes after her attempt to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas” in March of last year. Her application for ownership over the moniker — which she’s become popularly known as — was met with resistance by singers Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, both of whom have been associated with the term “Queen of Christmas” throughout their careers.

Elsewhere, the copyright lawsuit aimed at ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ was dropped last month, after the filer Andy Stone pulled his claim that Carey had created a “derivative” version of his original 1989 song of the same name.