CeeLo Green apologises to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion: “I would never disrespect them”

CeeLo Green has apologised after he appeared to criticise Cardi B and Megan The Stallion, saying that there should be “a time and a place for adult content” in music videos.

In a recent interview, Green said that “a lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” adding that he believes artists like Nicki Minaj to be “desperate”.

Going on to address Cardi and Megan specifically, he added: “Attention is also a drug and competition is around. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position.

“I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”

Green has now shared a new statement on Twitter, claiming that his quotes were taken out of context. “There seems to be a misunderstanding with a quote taken from an interview I did a few days ago while promoting my new project,” he wrote today (August 12).

“Firstly, I’m an advocate of artistic freedom and expression as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi and Megan [sic]. I know most of them personally and consider Cardi & Offset family.

“Therefore, I would never disrespect them by any means. I acknowledge them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women… and professionals. I wholeheartedly apologise to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”

He added: “Know that I support everyone who is part of our community & culture. Always have and always will! Much love to all the female artists who are running the game and handling their businesses.”

Green’s comments arrived after Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B teamed up last week to release new single ‘WAP’.

Reviewing the song, NME wrote: “When you reach the heights of Cardi B, new names like Megan Thee Stallion are often on her tail. But with the level of candour on ‘WAP’, a bit of time off – and friendly competition – might have just reinvigorated her more.”

Cardi B recently discussed ‘cancel culture’, saying that she feels like she has “a target on my back, but it’s not because of my music”.