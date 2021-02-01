Celeste announces 2022 UK tour

Celeste has announced a UK tour for spring 2022 – you can check out her scheduled live dates below.

The artist, who won the BBC’s Sound Of 2020 poll and the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star prize last year, released her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ last week. She’ll play in support of the record during three intimate shows in London in the summer.

Celeste will embark on her first UK headline tour in spring 2022, kicking off in Birmingham at the O2 Institute on March 31 next year. The tour will conclude with a gig at the Roundhouse in London on April 21, 2022.

Advertisement

You can see Celeste’s 2022 tour dates below.

March 2022

31 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

April 2022

3 – O2 Academy, Bristol

7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

12 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16 – Albert Hall, Manchester

21 – Roundhouse, London

Tickets for Celeste’s 2022 tour go on general sale on Friday (February 5) at 9am, with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday (February 3) at 11am.

Speaking to NME in her recent Big Read interview, Celeste recalled the advice she received from Lily Allen when she was first starting out as a solo artist.

Advertisement

The two musicians have been acquainted for years, with Allen releasing Celeste’s debut single ‘Daydreaming’ on her label Bank Holiday Records in 2016.