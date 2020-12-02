Celeste has announced her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’.

The rising soul singer, who featured in the NME 100 list back in January, will release her first full-length record on February 26, 2021.

“I know it’s been a long while that I have been talking about this, but the time has finally come to share with you what will be my debut album,” Celeste wrote on Twitter today (December 2).

Advertisement

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Not Your Muse’ here and see its official cover art in the tweet below.

Hello everyone 🖤❣️🖤😍🖤♥️👀👀💌

I know it’s been a long while that I have been talking about this, but the time has finally come to share with you what will be my debut album, it will be out on the 26th February. https://t.co/zzULPlIba0 pic.twitter.com/G0TfwG9q6k — Celeste (@celeste) December 2, 2020

“’Not Your Muse’ is the power I found when I felt powerless…In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled,” Celeste explained in a press release.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”

The 12-track collection will include Celeste’s recent single ‘A Little Love’, which soundtracks John Lewis’ 2020 Christmas advert.

Advertisement

Other song titles include ‘Ideal Woman’, ‘Stop This Flame’, ‘Love is Back’ and ‘Beloved’. You can see the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Ideal Woman’

2. ‘Strange (Edit)’

3. ‘Tonight Tonight’

4. ‘Stop This Flame’

5. ‘Tell Me Something I Don’t Know’

6. ‘Not Your Muse’

7. ‘Beloved’

8. ‘Love is Back’

9. ‘A Kiss’

10. ‘The Promise’

11. ‘A Little Love’

12. ‘Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos’

Celeste’s Finneas-produced single ‘I Can See The Change’, which came out in May, will not feature on the record, nor will ‘Little Runaway’ (released in August).