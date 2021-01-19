Celeste announces three shows at London’s Union Chapel

Celeste has announced three London shows for this summer.

The singer, who won the BBC’s Sound Of 2020 poll and the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star prize last year, will play Islington’s Union Chapel across three nights on July 6, 7 and 8. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (January 22).

The news comes after Celeste announced plans last week to release her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ a month earlier than planned on January 29.

Advertisement

Speaking about the album upon its initial announcement back in December, Celeste explained that ‘Not Your Muse’ is about “the power I found when I felt powerless”.

I'm excited to announce that I will be playing 3 London shows in July!

Everyone who's pre-ordered "Not Your Muse" from my official store can access special pre-sale tickets this Wednesday, if you haven't yet, just pre-order before 9AM on Wednesday https://t.co/guu1hUpjcS 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oIr0lf7dUl — Celeste (@celeste) January 18, 2021

“In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled,” Celeste said.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Not Your Muse’, which includes last year’s John Lewis Christmas advert-soundtracking ‘A Little Love’, below.

Advertisement

1. ‘Ideal Woman’

2. ‘Strange (Edit)’

3. ‘Tonight Tonight’

4. ‘Stop This Flame’

5. ‘Tell Me Something I Don’t Know’

6. ‘Not Your Muse’

7. ‘Beloved’

8. ‘Love is Back’

9. ‘A Kiss’

10. ‘The Promise’

11. ‘A Little Love’

12. ‘Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos’