Celeste closes out the year with uplifting new single ‘Love Is Back’

Celeste has shared a brand new song to close out 2020 – listen to ‘Love Is Back’ below.

The new song will get its live debut on tonight’s (December 31) edition of Jools’ Annual Hootenanny on BBC Two from 11.15pm GMT.

‘Love Is Back’ follows a series of new material from the singer this year. Last month, she shared new single ‘A Little Love’, which soundtracks John Lewis’ 2020 Christmas advert.

The track, as well as ‘Love Is Back’, will feature on Celeste’s debut album ‘Not Your Muse’, which was announced last month and will come out on February 26, 2021.

Other recent singles including the Finneas-produced ‘I Can See The Change’ and August’s ‘Little Runaway’ won’t feature on the record.

Listen to ‘Love Is Back’ below:

“‘Not Your Muse’ is the power I found when I felt powerless…” Celeste wrote on social media when announcing the album. “In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”

After winning the BBC‘s Sound Of 2020 poll at the start of the year, Celeste also featured in the NME 100 list in January.

NME wrote: “Her music is utterly beautiful; from the heartbreakingly poignant ‘Strange’, which you’ve probably heard on the radio, to the soaring ‘Coco Blood’, Celeste is already an expert in impossibly gorgeous soul songs.”