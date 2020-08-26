Celeste debuts haunting new track ‘Little Runaway’

Celeste has released her latest single ‘Little Runaway’. Check it out in full below.

The latest effort from the Brighton soul star sees her stirring voice accompanied by a haunting piano track as she questions the concept of seeking answers from otherworldly forces.

She said: “‘Little Runaway’ is a song about losing your faith, even if just momentarily, and seeking answers from spirits and ghosts as nothing seems to make sense on this planet.

“My favourite line in the song is ‘good news I could use some’ – I believe everyone has a guardian angel, a protector, and this is me talking to mine.

“The verses actually started as this saxophone sample we were playing around with and eventually it transformed into the melody. I always play the sax back in my head even though it’s not in the song.”

The video, directed by frequent collaborator Sophie Jones, also sees the singer’s image being presented through a series of kaleidoscopic gazes.

The latest effort from Celeste comes after she debuted the track ‘I Can See The Change’ which was produced by Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator, Finneas.

Back in January, Celeste won the BBC’s Sound of 2020 prize – seeing off tough competition from the likes of Beabadoobee, Inhaler and Yungblud.

She also won the Brits Rising Star award and went on to deliver a stunning performance of ‘Strange’ at the ceremony in February.

In a review of her London headline show late last year, NME hailed Celeste as being “a once-in-a-generation talent” who was “primed for superstardom”.

“With a voice that balances the fragility of Billie Holiday against the sheer power of Aretha Franklin, she’s the finest British soul singer to emerge in years.”