Celeste is on course to securing her first UK number one album this week with her debut LP ‘Not Your Muse’.

The artist, who won the BBC’s Sound Of 2020 poll and the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star prize last year, released her debut album last week.

According to the Official Charts Company, Celeste commanded a lead of 8,000 sales yesterday (February 1) after ‘Not Your Muse’ racked up the most physical and digital sales over the weekend.

Celeste is currently holding off Steven Wilson‘s ‘The Future Bites’ and Arlo Parks’ debut ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which respectively occupy the two other positions in the current top three.

This week’s final UK albums chart will be announced on Friday afternoon (February 5), with Bring Me The Horizon – who bagged the UK’s number one album last week with their October-released EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ – set to relinquish their grip of the top spot.

Earlier this week Celeste announced a UK tour for spring 2022 in support of ‘Not Your Muse’. She’s also set to play a trio of gigs in London in the summer.

You can see Celeste’s 2022 tour dates below.

March 2022

31 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

April 2022

3 – O2 Academy, Bristol

7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

12 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16 – Albert Hall, Manchester

21 – Roundhouse, London