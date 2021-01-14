Celeste is now releasing her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ a month early

Celeste has announced that she will be releasing her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ a month earlier than planned.

The singer-songwriter, who won the BBC’s Sound Of 2020 poll and the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star prize last year, initially confirmed February 26 as the record’s release date.

Posting on Instagram this morning (January 14), Celeste has now announced that ‘Not Your Muse’ will arrive on January 29 instead.

Pre-add and pre-order options for ‘Not Your Muse’ are available here.

Speaking about the album upon its initial announcement back in December, Celeste explained that ‘Not Your Muse’ is about “the power I found when I felt powerless”.

“In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled,” Celeste said.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Not Your Muse’, which includes last year’s John Lewis Christmas advert-soundtracking ‘A Little Love’, below.

1. ‘Ideal Woman’

2. ‘Strange (Edit)’

3. ‘Tonight Tonight’

4. ‘Stop This Flame’

5. ‘Tell Me Something I Don’t Know’

6. ‘Not Your Muse’

7. ‘Beloved’

8. ‘Love is Back’

9. ‘A Kiss’

10. ‘The Promise’

11. ‘A Little Love’

12. ‘Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos’