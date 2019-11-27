Celeste, Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee nominated for Brits Rising Star award

They're tipped for big things...

The nominations for the Brits Rising Star award, which was formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award, have been announced for 2020.

Celeste, Beabadobee and Joy Crookes are all in contention for the coveted award, which is given to artists who are tipped for huge success in the coming year.

Past winners include Sam Smith, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Jorja Smith and most recently Sam Fender – who went straight to No 1 with his debut album Hypersonic Missiles.

Celeste, who was born in LA and raised in Dagenham and Brighton, has won deserved praise for her soulful voice – with one recent NME review claiming that she is primed for superstardom.

Describing the award as a “huge honour’, Celeste recalled the 2002 ceremony – which featured performances from Misteeq and So Solid Crew.

“I remember being in a frenzy with every word they sang. It was in that exact moment that I thought I would like to be a part of that one day,” she said.

She has already appeared on Jools Holland and will embark on a UK tour early next year – which takes in a sold out show at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire.

Joy Crookes, meanwhile, has won fans with her trip-hop influenced sound and performed at Glastonbury earlier this year.

“I remember watching the Brits as a child – especially seeing my favourites like Lily Allen, Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse up on the screen,” the South Londoner said.

“I’ve always looked up to these inspiring and strong women, so to be able to be recognised in the same way they were is insane.”

The list is completed by Beabadoobee, who was recently profiled as part of NME’s Big Read.

The Indie singer, real name Bea Kristie, has won fans with songs such as ‘If You Want To’ and ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’. She said the nomination was “suuuper cool … It’s so weird to think that writing music in my bedroom could appeal to so many people.”

The winner will be announced on 6 December, and for the first time ever will perform at the Brit awards ceremony, which takes place on 18 February.