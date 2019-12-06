Celeste named winner of Brits Rising Star Award

British soul singer Celeste has been named as the winner of the Brits Rising Star award.

The singer pipped both Joy Crookes and Beababadoobee to the coveted award, which is given to artists who are tipped for huge success in the coming year.

Formerly known as the Brits Critics Choice Award, past winners include Sam Smith, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Jorja Smith and most recently Sam Fender – who went straight to No 1 with his debut album Hypersonic Missiles.

The British-Jamaican singer described the award as “a huge honour” and said she hoped “to make the most of this incredible opportunity”.

She added: “Like many others, I grew up watching the Brits and have been continually inspired by its nominees, winners and the performances”.

Celeste, who was born in LA and raised in Dagenham and Brighton, has won deserved praise for her soulful voice – with one recent NME review claiming that she is primed for superstardom.

She began singing as a teenager and gained support from BBC Radio 1, after uploading her song ‘North Circular’ to BBC Music Introducing.

A subsequent debut EP, The Milk and Honey, was then produced by Lily Allen’s Bank Holiday Records label and she was then signed to Polydor Records last year.

She will also perform at the Brit awards ceremony, which takes place on 18 February – hosted by Jack Whitehall for the third year running.