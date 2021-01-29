Celeste shares the advice Lily Allen gave her when she was starting out

Celeste has shared the advice that Lily Allen gave to her when she was first starting out as a solo artist.

The two musicians have been acquainted for years, with Allen releasing Celeste’s debut single ‘Daydreaming’ on her label Bank Holiday Records in 2016.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story, Celeste said of Allen: “She was helpful because she was quite honest.”

The BRITs Rising Star winner continued by sharing the advice Allen gave her when she was struggling with the quality of her songs. “She was like, ‘You just gotta keep writing songs’, in quite a stern way!” Celeste explained.

“I just thought, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I’m not just gonna get it overnight.’ I respected that.”

Celeste released her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ today (January 29) after the release was pulled forward by a month.

In a four-star review, NME said: “In the past her powerhouse voice has been compared to those of Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin and Billie Holiday. And while these may be apt references, they don’t reflect what a singular talent Celeste is. There may be elements of these greats in her vocals, but as ‘Not Your Muse’ proves, Celeste is on her way to becoming a star in her own right.”

Speaking about the record when it was announced in December, Celeste said it was about “the power I found when I felt powerless”.

“In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled,” she added.

The singer is set to play three shows in London this summer, coronavirus pandemic permitting.