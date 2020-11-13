Celeste shares new song ‘A Little Love’ for John Lewis Christmas advert

The annual John Lewis Christmas advert has arrived for 2020, and it’s soundtracked by Celeste.

For this year’s edition of the now-famous annual tradition, Celeste has written a new song called ‘A Little Love’, with the advert being named ‘Give A Little Love’.

The new, largely animated advert focuses on kindness and charity over the series’ usual premise of gift-giving. John Lewis says it deliberately commissioned eight different animators as a way to support the struggling creative community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign around the advert also sees the launch of the ‘Give A Little Love’ charity initiative, which aims to raise £5 million over Christmas and help 100,000 families in partnership with food redistribution charities FareShare and Home-Start.

Watch the new advert, soundtracked by Celeste, below.

A very special announcement ❣️For this year’s @jlandpartners and @waitrose Christmas advert I had the chance to write an original song it’s called A Little Love ✨🎄🃏✨🎄🃏 You can watch the advert on YouTube now at https://t.co/snJp2myAe9 ✨ #GiveALittleLove — Celeste (@celeste) November 13, 2020

The John Lewis Christmas advert has become a staple of the festive period in recent years. Back in 2018, Elton John revealed he was paid £5 million to star in the advert, while viewers in 2017, unimpressed with Elbow’s cover of The Beatles’ ‘Golden Slumbers’, complained that they weren’t brought to tears by the advert, as had become customary with past editions.

Back in August, Celeste shared a song called ‘Little Runaway’. “It’s a song about losing your faith, even if just momentarily, and seeking answers from spirits and ghosts as nothing seems to make sense on this planet,” she explained.

After winning the BBC Sound of 2020 award in January, the singer has also debuted another new track called ‘I Can See The Change’ which was produced by Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator, Finneas.