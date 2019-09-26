She's back in the UK...

Celine Dion has announced that she’ll return to the UK in September 2020 for an extensive arena tour.

After playing to thousands of fans in Hyde Park last summer, the Canadian icon will play a string of dates in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

They come in support of ‘Courage’ – Dion’s 12th English language album which arrives in November.

Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here on Friday October 4.

SEPTEMBER 2020

4 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

8 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

9 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

11 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

12 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 – London, The O2

18 – London , The O2

In other Celine Dion news, the singer last week pleaded with Drake amid rumours that he might get a tattoo of her face.