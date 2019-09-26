She's back in the UK...
Celine Dion has announced that she’ll return to the UK in September 2020 for an extensive arena tour.
After playing to thousands of fans in Hyde Park last summer, the Canadian icon will play a string of dates in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.
They come in support of ‘Courage’ – Dion’s 12th English language album which arrives in November.
Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here on Friday October 4.
SEPTEMBER 2020
4 – Manchester, Manchester Arena
8 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
9 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
11 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
12 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 – London, The O2
18 – London , The O2
In other Celine Dion news, the singer last week pleaded with Drake amid rumours that he might get a tattoo of her face.
According to the Grammy-winning singer, the rapper told Dion a few years ago that he plans on getting a portrait of her permanently inked on his body, joining other tattoos of Sade, Denzel Washington and Lil Wayne. Now, Dion has requested her fellow Canadian reassess the idea.
“Please Drake, I love you very much. Can I tell you something? Don’t do that,” she said in a new video interview with iHeartRadio Canada. The singer added that she would much rather have Drizzy send love letters and autographs instead.