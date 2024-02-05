Celine Dion makes surprise appearance at 2024 Grammys

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys tonight (February 4), marking her first public appearance in months.

The star announced that she had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome back in 2022, with the condition causing her to reschedule and cancel planned tours. The disorder primarily affects the brain and spinal cord and causes muscle stiffness, posture problems and sensory issues, as well as painful spasms.

Dion presented the final award of the night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, handing the trophy for Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift. Before the recipient of the award was revealed, Dion addressed the crowd.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy music brings to our lives and people all around the world.

📹 | Celine Dion presents Taylor Swift with Album of the Year at the 2024 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fr7iCi1l78 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 5, 2024

Dion previously won the Album Of The Year award at the Grammys in 1997 for her album, “Falling Into You’. Her most recent Grammys wins came in 1999 when she was given Record Of The Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

Meanwhile, Swift made history with her Album Of The Year victory tonight, becoming the artist with the most wins in the category. She surpassed Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra, who have all won the award three times.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Jay-Z called out the Recording Academy for never giving Beyoncé the Album Of The Year trophy. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of The Year, so even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” he said. “Think about that: the most Grammys, never won Album of The Year, that doesn’t work.”

Joni Mitchell also made a rare live appearance to give her debut performance at the Grammys, while Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire in Palestine during her performance in the In Memoriam segment.

Phoebe Bridgers was the night’s big winner, taking home four awards – three with her Boygenius bandmates and one with SZA for their collaboration, ‘Ghost In The Machine’. Catch up on all the winners from the night here.