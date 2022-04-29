Celine Dion reschedules UK and European tour due to health issues

Celine Dion has rescheduled the UK and European leg of her ‘Courage’ world tour, citing ongoing health issues.

The dates have already been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and are now set to go ahead in two stints.

The first is scheduled to begin in Prague on February 24 and will run until a pair of London shows on April 10 and 11. Later in 2023, Dion will start the next batch of shows in Amsterdam in August, touring the continent until she closes out the tour with two shows in Helsinki on October 3 and 4.

“Hi everyone – well, here we are again and I’m so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time,” the star told fans in an emotional video posted to Instagram. “First we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now this is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows.

“Unfortunately, we have to cancel some too. The good news is that I’m doing a little bit better. It’s going very slow and it’s very frustrating for me. I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.”

She continued: “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait. But I’m just not there yet. Just telling you how I feel – and I wanted you to know that I’m sorry for this news. I know you’ve all waited so long for the concerts and I appreciate your loyalty. By now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this and waiting for so long. But all I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 per cent at my shows – cos that’s what you deserve.”

Dion thanked fans for the continued support and messages of love, and ended the video by declaring her support for Ukraine. “I hope and pray that this war ends soon,” she said. “Sending you all my love and prayers for peace.”

Celine Dion’s rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

February 2023

24 – Prague, O2 Arena

27 – Mannheim, SP Arena

March 2023

1 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

3 – Berlin, Waldbühne

6 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

8 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich

9 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich

12 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

14 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

16 – Budapest, Laszlo Papp Budapest Arena

18 – Zagreb, Arena Zagreb

20 – Munich, Olympiahalle

22 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

27 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

31 – Dublin, 3Arena

April 2023

2 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

3 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

6 – Manchester, AO Arena

10 – London, O2 Arena

11 – London, O2 Arena

August 2023

26 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

27 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

September 2023

17 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

18 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

20 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

24 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

27 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

28 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

30 – Stockholm, Friends Arena

October 2023

3 – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena

4 – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena

Earlier this year, Dion cancelled the North American leg of the ‘Courage’ world tour due to the same health issues. The Canadian singer said she had been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” since last year, which a message on her official website said were “preventing her from performing”.

Meanwhile, an unauthorised film about Dion received a standing ovation at the 2021 Cannes film festival. The biopic was directed by and stars Valerie Lemercier, who plays the singer at each stage of her life, including her childhood. Due to not being able to secure the rights to Dion’s name, Lemercier goes by Aline Dieu in the film.