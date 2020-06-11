Celine Dion reschedules UK and European tour to 2021 due to coronavirus

Celine Dion has rescheduled her upcoming UK and European tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The ‘Courage’ tour was originally set to commence earlier this year but the singer announced in March that all of her gigs from March 24 through April 27 would be rescheduled.

The tour will now kick off in Paris next spring. UK and Ireland dates in Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow will follow between April 11 and 27.

Advertisement

Dion shared the new dates on her Instagram. “Céline Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021!” she wrote. “Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, who’s going to be there ? – Team Celine.”

Tickets remain valid for the new dates, while news of Dion’s postponed North American tour is set to follow shortly.

The rescheduled UK tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

Sun, April 11 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Mon, April 12 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thu, April 15 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Fri, April 16 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Mon, April 19 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena Birmingham

Tue, April 20 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena Birmingham

Thu, April 22 2021 – LONDON O2

Fri, April 23 2021 – LONDON O2

Mon, April 26 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue, April 27 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Advertisement

MAY

Sat, May 15 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sun, May 16 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

In December, Dion‘s new album ‘Courage’ landed the biggest chart fall in history for an album debuting at Number One on Billboard.

The Canadian singer topped the Billboard 200 chart with her comeback collection, selling 113,000 equivalent units. Of that sum, almost all were pure sales, as the set actually sold 109,000 physical copies (boosted by a bundle offer tying albums to tickets for Dion’s Courage World Tour). The following week, the album fell out of the top 100.