Celine Dion says stiff person syndrome diagnosis was “one of the hardest experiences” of her life

Celine Dion has reflected on her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome in a post for Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, revealing the diagnosis was one of the “hardest experiences” of her life.

The star announced that she had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome back in 2022, with the condition causing her to reschedule and cancel planned tours. The disorder primarily affects the brain and spinal cord and causes muscle stiffness, posture problems and sensory issues, as well as painful spasms.

In a new post on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself with her children and offered encouraging words to others living with the condition and said she is determined to one day return to stage and “live as normal of a life as possible”.

“Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day”, she wrote. “As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.

“I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx…”

Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys last month, marking the first time she had been seen in public in months. She presented the final award of the night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, handing the trophy for Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy music brings to our lives and people all around the world.”

In other news, Dion’s health struggles will be discussed in a new documentary.