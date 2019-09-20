Celine Dion tells Drake not to get a tattoo of her face: “If you do it, just do a fake one”

Drizzy loves himself a good portrait tattoo

In a new interview, Celine Dion has voiced her disapproval of the prospect that Drake might get a tattoo of her face.

According to the Grammy-winning singer, the rapper told Dion a few years ago that he plans on getting a portrait of her permanently inked on his body, joining other tattoos of Sade, Denzel Washington and Lil Wayne. Now, Dion has requested her fellow Canadian reassess the idea.

READ MORE: New albums from Rihanna and Drake are reportedly arriving before the end of 2019

“Please Drake, I love you very much. Can I tell you something? Don’t do that,” she said in a new video interview with iHeartRadio Canada. The singer added that she would much rather have Drizzy send love letters and autographs instead.

“You can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner, we can go for a drink, we can sing together, whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please,” she said.

“This is not the money-maker over here, first of all,” Dion continued, pointing to her face. “But the thing that I want to say to you is that all of us here, we are going forward in life. I’ve always been very thin. And as time goes and as you get older, my face will go longer and it will go not prettier. So please don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind.”

Check out the video interview below:

Dion headlined the British Summer Time gig series in London’s Hyde Park earlier this year, alongside other acts such as Florence + the Machine and Robbie Williams.

The superstar kicked off her first world tour in almost a decade on Wednesday (September 18) in her hometown of Quebec. She also recently released three new songs from her new album, ‘Courage’, which she has announced will arrive on November 5.

Meanwhile, Drake shared a new song ‘Behind Barz’, that serves as the bonus track on a new Top Boy-inspired collection of music.