Celine Dion’s ‘Courage’ suffers biggest chart fall ever for an album debuting at Number One

Celine Dion‘s new album ‘Courage’ has landed the biggest chart fall in history for an album debuting at Number One on Billboard.

Last week, the Canadian singer topped the Billboard 200 chart with her comeback collection, selling 113,000 equivalent units. Of that sum, almost all were pure sales, as the set actually sold 109,000 physical copies (boosted by a bundle offer tying albums to tickets for Dion’s Courage World Tour). This week, the album fell out of the top 100.

According to Chart Data, Dion’s ‘Courage’ dropping out of the top 100 on this week’s Billboard 200 is the biggest fall ever for an album debuting at Number One.

Céline Dion's 'Courage' drops out of the top 100 on this week's Billboard 200, the biggest fall for an album debuting at #1 in history. — chart data (@chartdata) December 2, 2019

Showbiz 411 reports that sales of ‘Courage’ plummeted 95 per cent in its second week, even with ticket bundles being counted. The album reportedly sold around 3,400 equivalent units this week.

‘Courage’ was Dion’s fifth Number One in the US and her fourth studio album to rise to the top of the Billboard 200.

Dion first topped the chart in 1996 with ‘Falling Into You’ before following that up with ‘Let’s Talk About Love’ a year later. Five years after that, an album titled ‘A New Day Has Come’ landed at Number One. Her 1999 compilation ‘All The Way… A Decade of Song’ is Dion’s only greatest hits collection to top the charts.

Dion will return to the UK in September 2020 for an extensive arena tour. After playing to thousands of fans in Hyde Park last summer, the Canadian icon will play a string of dates in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Meanwhile, in a new interview, the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer has voiced her disapproval of the prospect that Drake might get a tattoo of her face.

According to the Grammy-winning singer, the rapper told her a few years ago that he plans on getting a portrait of her permanently inked on his body, joining other tattoos of Sade, Denzel Washington and Lil Wayne. Now, Dion has requested her fellow Canadian reassess the idea.