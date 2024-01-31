Celine Dion’s health struggles to be chronicled in new documentary

A new Celine Dion documentary, titled I Am: Celine Dion, has been announced by Amazon MGM.

The upcoming documentary has yet to receive a release date but will be available for streaming on Prime Video. Per a report from Variety, I Am: Celine Dion will not focus on the singer’s life and career, but will instead spotlight her recent health struggles.

Led by Emmy-winning director Irene Taylor (Hear And Now, Heart of The Country), the documentary spans the course of one year in which Celine Dion opens herself personal life for viewers to witness as she deals with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, with which she was diagnosed in 2022.

Dion has shared a statement, per Variety, following the announcement of her new documentary, which she hopes “helps others who share this diagnosis”: “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Since revealing her diagnosis, Celine Dion has been forced to cancel her 2024 ‘Courage’ tour dates due to her ongoing health issues. At the time, Dion shared a video on social media explaining how the illness was affecting not just her ability to perform, but her daily life.

“These spasms affect every aspect of my life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” Dion tearfully explained.

In December last year, her sister shared an update on the singer’s wellbeing, and revealed that sadly the condition has advanced to the point where she has lost control over her muscles.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” Claudette told Canadian outlet 7 Jours. “She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’”

She continued, adding that in “both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage,” however, it remains unclear how likely this is.