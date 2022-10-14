Central Cee drops surprise EP ‘No More Leaks’, shares video for ‘One Up’

Central Cee has dropped a surprise EP called ‘No More Leaks’. Check out the music video for his new track, ‘One Up’ below.

The West London rapper’s new EP is made up of four tracks, opening with freestyle track, ‘Chapters’ and ‘One Up’ which he teased back in September, saying “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it” at the time. In ‘Chapters’, Cee raps, “They think that I came up quick, they don’t know ‘bout the rest of the chapters”, reflecting on his career thus far.

The EP also houses track, ‘Bumpy Johnson’ which focuses on his global success. In it he raps, “made a French connection, see the blue print working, now they go Paris as well.”

Advertisement

Central Cee released his second mixtape ’23’ back in February and is set to embark on a run of North American headline shows, which kicked off this month in Chicago, before heading to Europe.

The ‘Still Loading’ world tour, includes stop-offs in cities such as Madrid (October 31), Barcelona (November 1), Paris (7), Amsterdam (10), Berlin (13) and Stockholm (17).