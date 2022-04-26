Central Cee, Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne have been named among the artists who have the best-selling cassettes of 2022 so far.
The near-obsolete format has been enjoying a revival in recent years; last year sales of cassettes increased by 13 per cent to its highest total since 2003.
While it’s yet to be seen how well the format will perform in 2022 in comparison to previous years, the Official Charts Company has revealed the best-selling cassettes of the year so far.
Central Cee boasts the best-selling cassette of 2022 so far with his second mixtape ’23’. The project, which topped the UK Album Chart back in March, has shifted the most first quarter cassettes, helped on by a now-sold-out, special edition yellow cassette, made available alongside its standard edition.
The second best-selling cassette of the year is Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’, who managed to sell enough copies to make the chart in just one week of chart sales. Close behind MGK is Avril Lavigne with her seventh studio LP ‘Love Sux’.
The fourth biggest-selling cassette of the year is The Weeknd‘s ‘Dawn FM’, which is also the biggest new release album of 2022 so far overall.
Elsewhere on the list are Yard Act with their debut ‘The Overload’, plus albums by Don Broco, Charli XCX, Frank Turner and Years & Years.
You can see the full list below:
1 ’23’ – Central Cee
2 ‘Mainstream Sellout’ – Machine Gun Kelly
3 ‘Love Sux’ – Avril Lavigne
4 ‘Dawn FM’ – The Weeknd
5 ‘The Overload’ – Yard Act
6 ‘Amazing Things’ – Don Broco
7 ‘Never Let Me Go’ – Placebo
8 ‘Give Me The Future’ – Bastille
9 ‘Night Call’ – Years & Years
10 ‘Fix Yourself Not The World’ – Wombats
11 ‘The Number Of The Beast’ – Iron Maiden
12 ‘Crash’ – Charli XCX
13 ‘FTHC’ – Frank Turner
14 ‘Who Cares’ – Rex Orange County
15 ‘Blue Banisters’ – Lana Del Rey
16 ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ – Aurora
17 ‘Homesick’ – Sea Girls
18 ‘World I Understand’ – Sherlocks
19 ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’ – Johnny Marr
20 ‘The Dream’ – Alt-J
21 ‘Who Do You Pray To’ – Sam Tompkins
22 ‘Now Or Whenever’ – Spector
23 ‘Pier Pressure’ – Arrdee
24 ‘The Boy Named If’ – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
25 ‘Greatest Hits’ – Queen
26 ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1’ Original Soundtrack
27 ‘Torpedo – Feeder
28 ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 2’ Original Soundtrack
29 ‘Happy Place’ – Saint Phnx
30 ‘Impera’ – Ghost
31 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ – Coldplay
32 ‘Disrespectful’ – Bad Boy Chiller Crew
33 ‘Toy (Toy Box)’ – David Bowie
34 ‘Hits To The Head’ – Franz Ferdinand
35 ‘Change The Show’ – Miles Kane
36 ‘Are We Gonna Be Alright’ – Fickle Friends
37 ‘Small World’ – Metronomy
38 ‘Reeling’ – Mysterines
39 ‘Reason To Smile’ – Kojey Radical
40 ‘Better With You’ – Kawala
Meanwhile, Yard Act, Frank Turner and Tears For Fears have scored the biggest selling vinyl albums and singles so far in 2022 – check them out on NME here.