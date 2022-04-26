Central Cee, Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne have been named among the artists who have the best-selling cassettes of 2022 so far.

The near-obsolete format has been enjoying a revival in recent years; last year sales of cassettes increased by 13 per cent to its highest total since 2003.

While it’s yet to be seen how well the format will perform in 2022 in comparison to previous years, the Official Charts Company has revealed the best-selling cassettes of the year so far.

Central Cee boasts the best-selling cassette of 2022 so far with his second mixtape ’23’. The project, which topped the UK Album Chart back in March, has shifted the most first quarter cassettes, helped on by a now-sold-out, special edition yellow cassette, made available alongside its standard edition.

The second best-selling cassette of the year is Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’, who managed to sell enough copies to make the chart in just one week of chart sales. Close behind MGK is Avril Lavigne with her seventh studio LP ‘Love Sux’.

The fourth biggest-selling cassette of the year is The Weeknd‘s ‘Dawn FM’, which is also the biggest new release album of 2022 so far overall.

Elsewhere on the list are Yard Act with their debut ‘The Overload’, plus albums by Don Broco, Charli XCX, Frank Turner and Years & Years.

You can see the full list below:

1 ’23’ – Central Cee

2 ‘Mainstream Sellout’ – Machine Gun Kelly

3 ‘Love Sux’ – Avril Lavigne

4 ‘Dawn FM’ – The Weeknd

5 ‘The Overload’ – Yard Act

6 ‘Amazing Things’ – Don Broco

7 ‘Never Let Me Go’ – Placebo

8 ‘Give Me The Future’ – Bastille

9 ‘Night Call’ – Years & Years

10 ‘Fix Yourself Not The World’ – Wombats

11 ‘The Number Of The Beast’ – Iron Maiden

12 ‘Crash’ – Charli XCX

13 ‘FTHC’ – Frank Turner

14 ‘Who Cares’ – Rex Orange County

15 ‘Blue Banisters’ – Lana Del Rey

16 ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ – Aurora

17 ‘Homesick’ – Sea Girls

18 ‘World I Understand’ – Sherlocks

19 ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’ – Johnny Marr

20 ‘The Dream’ – Alt-J

21 ‘Who Do You Pray To’ – Sam Tompkins

22 ‘Now Or Whenever’ – Spector

23 ‘Pier Pressure’ – Arrdee

24 ‘The Boy Named If’ – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

25 ‘Greatest Hits’ – Queen

26 ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1’ Original Soundtrack

27 ‘Torpedo – Feeder

28 ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 2’ Original Soundtrack

29 ‘Happy Place’ – Saint Phnx

30 ‘Impera’ – Ghost

31 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ – Coldplay

32 ‘Disrespectful’ – Bad Boy Chiller Crew

33 ‘Toy (Toy Box)’ – David Bowie

34 ‘Hits To The Head’ – Franz Ferdinand

35 ‘Change The Show’ – Miles Kane

36 ‘Are We Gonna Be Alright’ – Fickle Friends

37 ‘Small World’ – Metronomy

38 ‘Reeling’ – Mysterines

39 ‘Reason To Smile’ – Kojey Radical

40 ‘Better With You’ – Kawala

Meanwhile, Yard Act, Frank Turner and Tears For Fears have scored the biggest selling vinyl albums and singles so far in 2022 – check them out on NME here.