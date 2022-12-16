Central Cee shares new song ‘LET GO’ that samples Passenger’s ‘Let Her Go’

Central Cee has released a new single, ‘LET GO’, which samples Passenger’s 2012 hit ‘Let Her Go’.

The London rapper has put his own spin on the folk pop tune by flipping the original’s “Only know you’ve been high when you’re feeling low / […] Only know you love her when you let her go” lyrics later in the song to: “You said that pussy mine, so why’d you let it go? / You’re such a hoe.”

‘LET GO’ arrives with an impromptu video shot pre-show at Alexandra Palace last month by long-term collaborator Kunography. Cee, who recently won Best Male Act at the 2022 MOBO Awards, performed at the London venue on November 22 as part of his ‘Still Loading’ world tour.

The single follows his surprise EP ‘No More Leaks‘, which was released in October. That EP also saw the creation of the ‘Live Yours’ YouTube channel, the visual home of Cee’s record label of the same name that will highlight different musical artists from across the globe.

Earlier this year Cee shared his single ‘Doja’, the video for which also secured him the Video Of The Year award at the 2022 MOBOs.

The rapper’s 2022 mixtape, ’23’, meanwhile, was named recently among NME‘s best EPs and mixtapes of 2022 so far.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “On ’23’ you sense [Central Cee is] relishing this opportunity to have fun and simply enjoy what he’s making; the next step, providing that he continues to push himself and mix it up, could be a game-changer.”