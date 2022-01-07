Central Cee opts for a dose of ‘Retail Therapy’ on his latest single

Central Cee has kicked off the New Year with a brand new track called ‘Retail Therapy’ – you can listen to it below.

This latest preview of the MOBO-winning, West London rapper’s forthcoming mixtape ’23’ – which is set to land February 25 – follows the release of September’s PinkPantheress-sampling ‘Obsessed With You’.

Produced by Nastylgia and Young Chencs, ‘Retail Therapy’ uses a sped-up sample of Hank Crawford’s ‘Wildflower’ – the same sample that Kanye West and Paul Wall used on ‘Drive Slow’, and that 2Pac used on ‘Shorty Wanna Be A Thug’.

Advertisement

“Fly uptown when I’m feelin’ down / I wanna do retail therapy,” Central Cee raps, explaining how a trip to the shops can massively improve his mood.

Elsewhere, he boasts about his huge clothing collection: “Walk in, walk in wardrobe look like the stockroom / Mum said I’m materialistic / When you’re the boss, that shit will cost / I’m buying my mumzy a crib for Christmas / I’m livin’ a movie, but it ain’t scripted / God is my witness, get out my business.”

The release comes with a video that sees Central Cee and friends roaming the streets of central London, and frequenting his local W12 centre, complete with a stock-room takeover and Bond Street evening antics. You can watch it below.

Meanwhile, Central Cee has been included in this year’s NME 100, a bumper list of the most exciting new artists on the planet right now.

NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams praised the rapper for his “imaginative wordplay and otherworldly confidence”.

Advertisement

“Grafting hard at the rap game for some time now, Central Cee isn’t quite the overnight success many paint him out to be,” she wrote. “Starting off as a grime artist, Cench is now in his drill era, and last year’s ‘Wild West’ mixtape boasts imaginative wordplay and otherworldly confidence.

She added: “But don’t box him in just yet – diving into whatever space he wants, he can be the formidable all-rounder that UK rap has been looking for.”

Back in November, Central Cee teamed up with FKA Twigs on new track ‘Measure Of A Man’, taken from The King’s Man soundtrack.