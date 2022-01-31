Central Cee releases new single ‘Cold Shoulder’, shares details of ‘23’ mixtape

Central Cee has released a new single titled ‘Cold Shoulder’, the latest look into his sophomore mixtape release ‘23’.

The track was released last Friday (January 28) with a music video. The MOBO-winning West London rapper is currently preparing the release of ‘23’, which arrives on February 25.

‘Cold Shoulder’ unravels a sliver of Central Cee’s personal life and struggles. The rapper documents the gradual and sudden changes in his life over a melancholic drill beat.

Outlining the duality of his modus operandi, he raps in its chorus: “God knows my intention, I sin for the sake of progress / Got a big heart when it comes to my family / But in the streets, my heart is the coldest / My personal life ain’t right but I’m putting this first so I won’t lose focus / ‘Member I needed a helping hand, reached out and I got cold shoulders”.

Its music video forms a tour diary following Central Cee on the road. The rapper and his crew are seen roaming the streets of London and Los Angeles as they kill time and find friends – including The Kid LAROI – in-between shows. Watch it below.

‘Cold Shoulder’ is the third single from ‘23’, following ‘Retail Therapy’ and the Pinkpantheress-sampling ‘Obsessed With You’.

‘23’ is set to feature 15 tracks, including ‘Eurovision’, which itself boasts a packed list of features from artists Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2Anti, Morad, Benny Jr, and ASHE. See the full tracklist and album art below.

Earlier this month, Central Cee was included in this year’s NME 100, a bumper list of the most exciting new artists on the planet right now.

NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams praised the rapper for his “imaginative wordplay and otherworldly confidence”.

Here is the tracklist for ‘23’:

1. ‘Khabib’

2. ‘Straight Back To It’

3. ‘Ungrateful’

4. ‘Bunda’

5. ‘Retail Therapy’

6. ‘Eurovision ft. Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2Anti, Morad, Benny Jr, ASHE’

7. ‘Cold Shoulder’

8. ‘Mrs’

9. ‘Air BnB’

10. ‘No Pain’

11. ‘Terminal 5’

12. ‘Obsessed With You’

13. ‘8 Ball’

14. ‘Lil Bro’

15. ‘End of The Beginning’