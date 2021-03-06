Chad Ochocinco claims Drake and Rick Ross joint album is on the way

Former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has claimed that Drake and Rick Ross are currently working on a joint album.

Yesterday (March 5), Drake released his new EP, ‘Scary Hours 2’. The final song on the three-track project hears the Canadian rapper team up with Rick Ross on the Quadron-sampling ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’.

The track has since garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many fans discussing the potential for a joint album between the longtime friends.

Among those discussing the new track, Spotify’s Rap Caviar Twitter account asked fans what their favourite Drake and Ross collaboration was. Ochocinco, the former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots wide receiver, replied to the tweet, claiming Drizzy and Rozay are in fact working on a new album together.

“The joint album they’re doing together with unseat all projects they’ve done to date,” he answered, adding a hush face emoji.

The joint album they’re doing together with unseat all projects they’ve done to date 🤫 https://t.co/GJDlW2gpmb — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 5, 2021

Neither Drake or Rick Ross have responded to Ochocinco’s tweet. NME has reached out to Drake’s team for comment.

It’s not the first time a Drake and Rozay collaborative project has been discussed. Years back, the pair were said to be working on ‘The YOLO Tape’ after Ross coined the phrase on Drake’s ‘Lord Knows’ and Drizzy continued to run with the idea on 2012’s ‘The Motto’.

The pair have collaborated on several tracks in the past including ‘Aston Martin Music’ (2010), ‘Stay Schemin” (2012), ‘Lord Knows’ (2011), ‘Free Spirit’ (2011), ‘Diced Pineapples’ (2012) and many others.

Earlier this week, Drake provided his fans with another update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’, his much anticipated sixth studio album.

The latest record from the Canadian rapper was set for a January 2021 release date, but was postponed after Drake injured his knee.

Speaking on OVO Sound Radio, Drake confirmed that the album was “currently being chef’d in every way possible” and explained that he has been working with regular collaborators Noel Cadastre and Noah “40” Shebib.

“I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon,” he said.