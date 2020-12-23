Chad Stuart of 1960s duo Chad & Jeremy dies aged 79

Chad Stuart, who found fame in the 1960s as one half of the English musical duo Chad & Jeremy, has passed away at 79.

On December 20, a post to the group’s Facebook page confirmed that Stuart passed away from pneumonia. His death was not coronavirus-related.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chad Stuart, a father, a husband, a brother, a grandfather, a friend, a mentor, a teacher and an inspiration to many,” the post read.

“The world has lost a legend today, but his voice will continue to touch our lives through his music”.

Born David Stuart Chadwick, Chad Stuart first began recording music with Jeremy Clyde in the early 1960s. Known for their folk-pop sound and tight harmonies, the pair enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and abroad.

Their debut single, ‘Yesterday’s Gone’, a boppy tale of lost love, peaked at Number 37 in Britain, before hitting Number 21 in the US.

Riding the British Invasion wave, Chad & Jeremy went on to score a string of US chart hits. ‘A Summer Song’, ‘If I Loved You’ and ‘Willow Weep For Me’ were among their Top 40 singles in the US.

The duo separated in 1968, but not before appearing on a handful of television programs together, including The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Patty Duke Show and Batman. Chad & Jeremy subsequently reunited for tours in the 1980s and in the 21st century.

During a 2018 interview, Clyde described his former bandmate as “a wonderful musician”.

“He was a nice man. I liked him very, very much. Not only that, he was very generous,” he said.