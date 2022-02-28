CHAI launch GoFundMe campaign for stolen tour trailer consisting of costumes and merchandise

Japanese punk band CHAI have a launched a GoFundMe campaign after their tour trailer was stolen in Austin, Texas.

The band – who are currently on tour in North America with Mitski – took to social media on February 27 to break the news, sharing that “three kinds of costumes and merchandise are gone”.

OUR TRAILER STOLEN‼️‼️😭😭😵‍💫😵‍💫😤🥲😩💥💥💥🔥🔥

Three kinds of costumes and merchandise are gone😭

Please help me find💥💥💥

And thank you for the cooperation of crowdfunding🥲🙏🏻🌈💖

🥲😢😭☞https://t.co/Sh7PHKgmXr #trailerstolen #whereisourtrailer pic.twitter.com/yusTnSzuqZ — CHAI official (@CHAIofficialJPN) February 27, 2022

Advertisement

The GoFundMe page, set up by AJ Faber, has a current goal of USD$50,000, with over $10,000 raised at the time of writing. According to Faber’s description, the band’s stage equipment “was stored in the van cargo hold”, and that they will continue to tour with Mitski.

However, the stolen trailer housed the band’s personal items, wardrobe, office equipment, GoPro and “ALL THE MERCH”. AJ wrote: “Anyone who knows how it is to be an opening band knows that that’s how you make all your money. They are distraught”.

The trailer was stolen in Austin, Texas at 3.57am on February 27 by a silver Nissan Pathfinder. The trailer was parked in a multi-hotel complex at the time, but local authorities claim “all the traffic cams in the area were turned off and they cannot make out the license plate of the vehicle that stole it”, and that there is “no hope in getting it back”.

The band quipped on social media in Japanese: “I’m going to have a nice live concert. If you find a trailer, let me know”.

CHAI – who released the EP ‘WINK TOGETHER’ earlier this month – will open for Mitski’s ongoing ‘Laurel Hell’ tour until March 10, followed by a series of solo shows in the United States until March 17.

Advertisement

‘WINK TOGETHER’ is comprised of six remixes of their May 2021 album, ‘WINK’. The album – the band’s third – received a four-star rating from NME, with Rhian Daly writing: “CHAI’s latest album might arrive just as the world begins to open up, but it will continue to dole out reassurance and relief long after the pandemic era has finally come to an end.”