Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel team up for new version of ‘I’m Every Woman’

Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel have joined forces for a new recording of ‘I’m Every Woman’ to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021.

The song, which was Khan’s hit debut single release in 1978, has been reworked with the Frozen singer’s added vocals. The two musicians appear in a new music video for the song that splices portraits of women across the world sharing notes on what it is to be a woman.

Its release coincides with the launch of CARE’s #IMEVERYWOMAN International Women’s Day Campaign. For the whole of March, CARE will produce weekly virtual conversations in which women will be brought together to discuss important facets of life – from education to healthcare and social issues.

Charitable CARE Packages are also being encouraged to be purchased to help support troubled women and girls worldwide – read more about the initiative here.

Khan said in a statement: “I am honoured to lend my voice to celebrate and inspire women on this International Women’s Day. I hope our rendition of ‘I’m Every Woman’ sheds light on the incredible strength of empowered women — women who are changing the world by leading their communities.

“We especially pay tribute to the female heroes who have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 this past year. I stand with CARE and the work they do across the globe to support women and girls everywhere. This International Women’s Day, help CARE and me spread the message that when women are healthy, educated, and thriving, we are all uplifted.”

The new ‘I’m Every Woman’ music video, the song of which was produced by Grammy-winning producer Tena Clark, also features celebrity cameos by Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black), Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson) and Bellamy Young (Scandal).

Meanwhile, Garbage’s Shirley Manson has curated an ‘Every Day Is International Women’s Day’ playlist while figures in the music industry including Christine And The Queens have used their platforms to celebrate the occasion.