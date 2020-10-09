Chaka Khan reminds people she wasn’t fond of Kanye West’s ‘Through The Wire’

Chaka Khan has doubled down on her negative opinion of Kanye West‘s ‘Through The Wire’, which sampled her 1984 song ‘Through The Fire’.

Khan, who was convinced by her son to give West permission to sample the record, has never been shy about voicing her disdain for how the rapper/producer used her song.

“He said he wanted to redo the song,” she recalled in a new interview on Vlad TV. “I said, ‘Well, are you a singer?’ He said, ‘No, no. I just wanted to use your chorus.'”

She continued: “I thought about it and said, ‘Well, he can’t mess it up because I will be singing it after all. It’s my voice.’ But he found a way. By golly, he found a way to frick that up. I was through.”

Upset with West’s sped-up ‘chipmunk soul’ style of sampling, which changed the pitch of her voice, Khan said she hated it.

“How can you do that?” she said. “It was an insult, period. I’m not doing this for money, you understand? So, I was very upset with that.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer added that she was “through” with being upset over West’s sample. “I’m done with it now,” she said. “I’m even done with ‘Through The Fire’ really [laughs].”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has expanded his tirade against label ownership of musicians’ master recordings, this time adding that Prince and Michael Jackson were “killed” by the music and media industries.

“We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy…then they killed him,” West wrote in one Tweet. In another he posted a photo of Prince, writing: “Let’s get it big bro…you and Michael passed so we can live.”

It came after West said he wouldn’t share any new music until he is released from his contracts with music publishers Sony and Universal.